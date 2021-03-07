CRH (LON:CRH) Given a GBX 3,600 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on CRH (LON:CRH) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRH stock opened at GBX 3,289 ($42.97) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £25.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,172.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,027.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. CRH has a 1-year low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,560 ($46.51).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.22. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.24%.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

