CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 730,400 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the January 28th total of 971,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 402,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CRH by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,279,000 after buying an additional 108,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CRH by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in CRH by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.52. The company had a trading volume of 563,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,964. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. CRH has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $47.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.