Critical Comparison: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) versus Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) and Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

This table compares Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Grupo Financiero Banorte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 15.06% 12.03% 0.61% Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.6% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Grupo Financiero Banorte’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $18.76 billion 2.31 $2.82 billion $7.21 13.43 Grupo Financiero Banorte $8.68 billion 1.64 $1.67 billion N/A N/A

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Banorte.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Grupo Financiero Banorte, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0 4 9 0 2.69 Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus price target of $109.89, suggesting a potential upside of 13.49%. Given Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is more favorable than Grupo Financiero Banorte.

Volatility & Risk

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beats Grupo Financiero Banorte on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. The company offers chequing, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. It also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, investing and wealth, specialty, and international services; correspondent banking and online foreign exchange services; and cash management services. The company serves its customers through its banking centers, as well as direct, mobile, and remote channels. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products. It also provides custody, investment, and administration services for workers' savings; retirement fund management services; digital debit and credit cards; wealth management equity banking, asset management, transactional, and international banking services; and remittance, Swift GPI, and trust services. The company operates through a network of approximately 1,182 branches, 8,919 ATMs, and 166,505point of sale terminals. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Santa Fe, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.