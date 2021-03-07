Critical Contrast: Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) & Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) and Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Maravai LifeSciences and Cryoport, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maravai LifeSciences 0 0 10 0 3.00 Cryoport 0 0 6 0 3.00

Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus target price of $37.13, indicating a potential upside of 4.31%. Cryoport has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Cryoport’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cryoport is more favorable than Maravai LifeSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Maravai LifeSciences and Cryoport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maravai LifeSciences N/A N/A N/A Cryoport -55.87% -17.68% -11.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of Cryoport shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Cryoport shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maravai LifeSciences and Cryoport’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maravai LifeSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cryoport $33.94 million 61.35 -$18.33 million ($0.55) -95.45

Maravai LifeSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cryoport.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species. It operates in three segments: Nucleic Acid Production, Biologics Safety Testing, and Protein Detection. The Nucleic Acid Production segment manufactures and sells products used in the fields of gene therapy, nucleoside chemistry, oligonucleotide therapy, and molecular diagnostics, including reagents used in the chemical synthesis, modification, labelling, and purification of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA). The Biologics Safety Testing segment sells analytical products for use in biologic manufacturing process development, including custom product-specific development antibody and assay development services. The Protein Detection segment sells labeling and detection reagents for researchers in immunohistochemistry. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and other emerging biopharmaceutical and life sciences research companies; and academic research institutions and in vitro diagnostics companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc. provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures. This segment also provides Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers, which offer verification information and supply chain support for biopharma companies; and Cryoport Express C3 Shippers, a non-cryogenic temperature-controlled shipper designed to maintain a controlled temperature. In addition, it offers Cryoport Express SmartPak II Condition Monitoring System to track the key aspects and condition of each shipment; and Cryoport Express Analytics to track the time-based metrics for order processing time and on-time deliveries, as well as profiling shipping lanes to determine average transit times and predicting shipping exceptions based on historical metric. The Global Bioservices segment provides biological specimen cryopreservation storage and maintenance; archiving, monitoring, tracking, receipt, and delivery of samples; transportation of frozen biological specimens to and from customer locations; and management of incoming and outgoing biological specimens. The company also offers logistics support and management; and short-term logistics and engineering consulting services. Cryoport, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

