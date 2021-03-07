Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 892,902 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Crocs worth $86,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Crocs by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Crocs by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CROX stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.19. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $84.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $2,516,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at $61,274,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $6,087,902. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. OTR Global started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

