Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COIHY. Credit Suisse Group raised Croda International from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Croda International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Croda International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $43.23 on Thursday. Croda International has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.84.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.