Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its target price upped by Raymond James to C$11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRON. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.60 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group stock opened at C$12.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a current ratio of 9.75. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of C$5.82 and a 1 year high of C$20.08. The company has a market cap of C$4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.13.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.