Crust (CRU) Price Tops $20.74 on Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, Crust has traded up 64.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $20.74 or 0.00040925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market capitalization of $33.69 million and $1.58 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000728 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 113.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork.

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

