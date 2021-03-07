CryptoSoul Market Cap Hits $158,174.16 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoSoul token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $158,174.16 and approximately $106.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.59 or 0.00290341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008361 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008280 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00067683 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004720 BTC.

CryptoSoul Token Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 280,994,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,208,853 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.