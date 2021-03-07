Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $325.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $250.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus increased their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.24.

CMI stock opened at $265.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.74 and a 200 day moving average of $226.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $268.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 50,807 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Cummins by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $775,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

