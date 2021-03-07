CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Up 54.2% in February

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the January 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of CVD Equipment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

