CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Shares Gap Down to $4.35

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $3.91. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVD Equipment stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.20% of CVD Equipment as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

