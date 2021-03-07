CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the January 28th total of 5,160,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $4.58 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $315.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 420,986 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 41,130 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

