D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 29,907 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 156.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $67.52.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.