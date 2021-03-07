D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys Shares of 8,164 iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKK. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,919,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,313,000 after buying an additional 82,852 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,430,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 62,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,890,000 after buying an additional 9,571 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JKK opened at $297.98 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.27 and a fifty-two week high of $352.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.32.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

