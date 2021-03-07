D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 4,620 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 918,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 114,034 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 373,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 41,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares during the period. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $13.35 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $770.90 million, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.53%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TCPC shares. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

