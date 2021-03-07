D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 175 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total transaction of $174,444.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $33,240.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,455 shares of company stock worth $7,436,012. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $253.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.21 and a 200-day moving average of $242.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.81.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

