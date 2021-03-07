D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 406 Shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.87% of Source Capital worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Source Capital by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Source Capital by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Source Capital by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Source Capital by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 661,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after acquiring an additional 483,823 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Source Capital by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 365,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Source Capital alerts:

SOR stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02. Source Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.