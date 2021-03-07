D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Trading 5.6% Higher

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) shares traded up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.29 and last traded at $79.01. 4,395,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 3,342,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.