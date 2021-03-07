Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Update

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the January 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danakali in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBMSF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. 113,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,811. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34. Danakali has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.47.

Danakali Company Profile

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

