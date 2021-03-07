Databroker (DTX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $151.00

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One Databroker coin can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $151.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00055838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.42 or 0.00784022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00027349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00059905 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00030143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00041686 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.