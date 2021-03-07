David Lis Buys 5,000 Shares of Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) Stock

Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) insider David Lis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 319 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of £15,950 ($20,838.78).

LON:ELTA opened at GBX 331 ($4.32) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 294.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 235.49. The company has a market cap of £126.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42. Electra Private Equity Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 121.81 ($1.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 346.73 ($4.53).

Get Electra Private Equity alerts:

About Electra Private Equity

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.