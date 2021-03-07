David Stevens Purchases 10,000 Shares of Harmoney Corp Limited (ASX:HMY) Stock

Harmoney Corp Limited (ASX:HMY) insider David Stevens purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.24 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$22,440.00 ($16,028.57).

About Harmoney

Harmoney Corp Limited provides online direct personal loans in Australia and New Zealand. Its personal loans are used for various purposes, including consolidating debt, financing home renovations, financing vehicle purchases, financing a holiday, and funding other life events. The company distributes its loan products by engaging customers directly.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.