Davies of Abersoch Acquires 5,543 Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 5,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,802 ($23.54) per share, for a total transaction of £99,884.86 ($130,500.21).

Davies of Abersoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Davies of Abersoch acquired 2,228 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,688 ($22.05) per share, for a total transaction of £37,608.64 ($49,135.93).

Shares of LON ICP opened at GBX 1,811 ($23.66) on Friday. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 452 ($5.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,946 ($25.42). The stock has a market cap of £5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,786.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,538.13.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,607.33 ($21.00).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

