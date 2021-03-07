DDKoin (DDK) Market Cap Tops $1.67 Million

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. DDKoin has a market cap of $1.67 million and $92,501.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded 90.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00001927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000102 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007488 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00015862 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007754 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006224 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001552 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001119 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

