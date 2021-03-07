Dean J. Brydon Sells 5,000 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) CFO Dean J. Brydon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $142,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TSBK stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $907,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 295.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.