DECOIN (DTEP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $277,230.00

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. DECOIN has a market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $277,230.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded up 5% against the dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0874 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DECOIN

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,066,612 coins and its circulating supply is 54,412,111 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

