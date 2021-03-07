Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report earnings per share of $4.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.25 and the lowest is $3.68. Deere & Company reported earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $15.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.19 to $16.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $18.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.33 to $20.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.20.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $11.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $349.83. 1,979,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,571. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $363.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,398,918,000 after acquiring an additional 292,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,535,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,787,701,000 after buying an additional 85,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,031,000 after buying an additional 253,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $1,006,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

