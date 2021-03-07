Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Del Taco Restaurants posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 88,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $658,244.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at $336,781.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 454.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

