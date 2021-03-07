Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,443,000 after acquiring an additional 834,150 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAL opened at $46.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAL. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.43.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

