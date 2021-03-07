Desjardins Boosts Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target to $3.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from $2.25 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TNEYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.20 to $1.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.47.

OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.94.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

