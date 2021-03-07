Destination Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $122.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

