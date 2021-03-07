Destination Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 4,088 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $730,152,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,382 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 681.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,699 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,056,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,056,000 after purchasing an additional 924,777 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.