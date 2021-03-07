Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Sell Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on the stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,572.31 ($20.54).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,243 ($16.24) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.54 billion and a PE ratio of 10.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,299.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,389.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.70%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Insiders acquired a total of 37,247 shares of company stock worth $51,241,862 over the last three months.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

