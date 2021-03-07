Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

DLAKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of DLAKY opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

