DEX (DEX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.52 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. DEX has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and $6.52 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEX has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00055016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.76 or 0.00773329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00027039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00059551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00029905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00041428 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

