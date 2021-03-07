DEXA COIN (DEXA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

DEXA COIN (CURRENCY:DEXA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One DEXA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DEXA COIN has a total market capitalization of $550,504.01 and approximately $86,086.00 worth of DEXA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEXA COIN has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DEXA COIN Coin Profile

DEXA COIN’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The official website for DEXA COIN is dexacoin.net. DEXA COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@DEXA_COIN. DEXA COIN’s official Twitter account is @DEXA_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEXA COIN Coin Trading

