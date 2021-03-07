Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) Receives €63.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €63.36 ($74.55).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLG shares. UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

DLG opened at €63.88 ($75.15) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €58.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €44.03. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a one year high of €66.36 ($78.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

