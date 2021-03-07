DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $80.32.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $709,260.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,019 shares of company stock worth $7,387,589. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,997 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,199 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

