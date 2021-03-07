Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $976,863.67 and $113.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.04 or 0.00411433 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

