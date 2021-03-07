DigitalNote (XDN) Trading Up 71.2% Over Last Week

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 7th. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $14.62 million and $165,887.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 71.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.29 or 0.00406853 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,032,140,549 coins and its circulating supply is 4,875,466,652 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

