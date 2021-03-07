Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $91.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dillard’s have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The strong momentum is attributed to better-than-expected bottom-line results for three consecutive quarters. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, adjusted earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year driven by margin improvement and lower expenses, despite decline in sales. Aggressive measures to lower excess inventory owing to pandemic-led decline in demand aided gross margin. Decline in payroll expense due to reduced store operating hours resulted in a $123 million decline in operating expenses in the fiscal fourth quarter, thus, aiding the bottom line and operating margin. However, soft sales trends and retail traffic have been hurting the company’s top lines in the past few months due to the pandemic. Also, stiff competition remains a concern.”

Get Dillard's alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $84.91 on Wednesday. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dillard’s (DDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.