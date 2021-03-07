Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $191.70 Million

Analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to announce sales of $191.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $174.36 million to $205.23 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $206.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $824.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $795.17 million to $852.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $867.30 million, with estimates ranging from $770.88 million to $907.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.63.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $84.25 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $87.15. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.05.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,017,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,411,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after acquiring an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,216,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

