Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIISY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS DIISY remained flat at $$18.16 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $18.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

