DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.21

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.21 and last traded at $31.77, with a volume of 3117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108,489 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 37,662 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 48,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 72,667 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.