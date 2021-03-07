Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of DT opened at $49.93 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 901 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $48,230.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,541,056.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $2,165,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,966,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,966,780 shares of company stock valued at $440,757,605. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,174,000 after buying an additional 458,159 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,678 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,323 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,263,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,951,000 after acquiring an additional 702,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,026,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,785 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

