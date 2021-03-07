DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €78.91 ($92.84).

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €58.70 ($69.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €69.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.43. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a fifty-two week high of €77.90 ($91.65). The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

