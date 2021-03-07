E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Short Interest Down 22.1% in February

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the January 28th total of 206,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth $587,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1,844.7% during the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,944,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,700 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $6,853,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,229,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $5,027,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETAC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 520,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,429. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45. E.Merge Technology Acquisition has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $11.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Company Profile

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.