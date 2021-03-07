Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Announces Earnings Results

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) issued its earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $35.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $369.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel acquired 8,287 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,044.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $80,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EGLE shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $31.50 to $27.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

