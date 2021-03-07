Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) released its earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%.

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $369.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.69. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $35.97.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $31.50 to $27.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $80,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel bought 8,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,044.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.